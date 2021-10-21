Here’s what to know:
Pelosi says Democrats have 'rounded the turn' toward passage of Biden's economic agenda
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vowed Thursday that legislation enacting Biden’s legislative agenda would “pass soon” and “make an enormous difference in the lives of America’s working families.”
“We’ve rounded the turn, and we’re almost to the stretch,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference.
Pelosi acknowledged that the bill expanding the federal safety net would be smaller than the $3.5 trillion initially sought, but she said it is “still historic” and “transformational.”
Pelosi also stressed that new revenue raised by the bill would cover the expenses of program expansions and extensions.
“So this legislation will be paid for,” she said. “In fact, it may be more than paid for. Again, it’s transformative. It’s historic. It’s life-changing. And it will pass soon.”
Pelosi acknowledged that scaling back the bill would mean that some of her priorities are not realized, including a long-term extension of an expanded child tax credit that was included in a coronavirus recovery bill.
“Let me just say, I want a permanent child tax credit. I’ve wanted it for years,” she said.
But Pelosi said that if Biden is comfortable with just a one-year extension for now, she will back that position.
Schumer says it's been 'a very productive week for Democrats'
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed optimism that lawmakers would come to an accord on Biden’s agenda, saying in remarks on the Senate floor Thursday that “it’s been a very productive week for Democrats.”
“The progress this week affirms what we’ve saying for months,” Schumer said. “If we stick together and keep our eyes on the ultimate goal of getting something big done for the American people, then we can and will succeed.”
Schumer said, “We’re closer to reaching that goal, and we’re going to continue working until the job is done.”
In later remarks, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a more dour assessment of where things stand, complaining of Democrats “ramming through their reckless taxing and spending spree.”
McConnell argued in particular that changes to the health-care system would do more harm than good.
“This isn’t some collection of well-intentioned policies whose price tag has just gotten dangerously out of control,” he said. “The policies themselves would mean real pain for American families.”
CNN's Anderson Cooper to moderate Biden's third town hall as president
Thursday’s town hall will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper in front of an invitation-only audience at Center Stage’s Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, about 40 miles from the White House.
The event will be Biden’s third town hall as president. He previously appeared in Milwaukee in February and Cincinnati in July. Cooper also moderated the February event.
Thursday’s 90-minute event will include questions from Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to CNN.
It will be Biden’s first trip to Baltimore since arriving at the White House. In last year’s election, Biden won more than 87 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic city.
Fact Checker: Biden's favorite stat — that 55 major corporations paid no federal income tax
“Here’s the deal: If you spent $3 on your coffee this morning, that’s more than what 55 major corporations paid in taxes in recent years.”
— President Biden, in a tweet, Oct. 20
The president is not known for a snappy Twitter account, but he threw some snark at 55 big companies as he presses for an increase in the corporate tax to fund his proposed expansion of social programs.
This is one of Biden’s favorite statistics. According to factba.se, which tracks his statements, the president has used it in speeches or interviews 10 times since April.