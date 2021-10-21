President Biden is poised to face questions Thursday from a live studio audience at a town hall meeting in Baltimore, as negotiations over his multitrillion economic agenda are at a key juncture among fellow Democrats in Congress.

The broadcast on CNN starts at 8 p.m. Biden is expected to get questions about both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a recently scaled-back package that includes an array of Democratic priorities, including expansion of Medicare, introduction of universal prekindergarten and billions of dollars to address climate change.

Here’s what to know:

  • Congressional Democrats on Wednesday began the grueling task of slimming down their signature initiative as Biden sought to sell his vision to voters in Scranton, Pa.
  • Senior Biden officials briefed top Democratic lawmakers on a potential shift in tax plans on a call Wednesday, as the White House searches for unity on how to pay for its package.
  • This week, Biden is doing something new: getting specific and plunging into details, telling lawmakers exactly what he thinks needs to go into the package.