Veterans on Sen. Sinema's advisory council quit, accusing her of being 'one of the principal obstacles to progress'
Five veterans on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s advisory council resigned Thursday, accusing the centrist Arizona Democrat of being “one of the principal obstacles to progress” because she refuses to back key provisions of Biden’s agenda that “support our veteran community and protect the very heart and soul of our nation.”
In a letter, first reported by the New York Times, the veterans said they could no longer stand by Sinema as she continues to oppose portions of the president’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy agenda. They also criticized her opposition to abolishing the filibuster, a tool Republicans are using to block voting rights legislation.
The veterans said Sinema is hanging her constituents “out to dry” and accused her of “answering to donors rather than your own people.”
A Blue Dog Democrat warms to a slimmer economic package
In another sign of momentum for Biden’s agenda, a Blue Dog Democrat who had been considered a tough get on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is now speaking more positively about the package since it has slimmed down.
“I am committed to getting smartly targeted Build Back Better legislation across the finish line to support Oregon families and businesses,” Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) said in a tweet Wednesday night.
In any accompanying statement, Schrader said that he maintains the bipartisan infrastructure bill should be passed by the House “without further delay.”
“At the same time,” he said, “I am encouraged to see movement in expanding the Affordable Care Act, addressing our state’s child-care needs and combating the climate crisis, among other key priorities.” He stressed that it is important that the bill is “paid for.”
Only recently, Schrader was expressing reservations about the cost of Biden’s agenda.
“We’ve got everything in this massive bill and we just spent $5 trillion that we don’t have, saving America from covid,” he told Portland radio station KATU last month. “I’m proud of the work Congress did. … But at some point, you’ve got to stop spending.”
Democrats brace for cuts to paid-leave program as they whittle down Biden economic package
When Biden unveiled his political blueprint to aid workers and families this spring, he took special care to emphasize one of its key components: a proposal to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for most Americans.
But six months later, Democrats are discussing significant cuts to that plan — a reflection of the difficult challenge they now face in whittling their once-vast spending ambitions down to size.
For Democrats, the fate of their ambitions to expand wide swaths of the federal safety net hang in the balance this week as they map out the future of Biden’s economic agenda. Once envisioned as a $3.5 trillion package to overhaul health care, education, climate and tax laws, Democrats instead have found themselves racing to dial it back — perhaps by as much as half — to satisfy spending-weary moderate lawmakers among their ranks.
McCarthy says country can't afford even reduced Democratic package, 'especially not now'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued Thursday that a price tag of $1.9 trillion on legislation funding Democratic priorities is still too high and would usher in negative consequences.
“Whether this bill is $4.5 trillion, $3 trillion or $1.5 [trillion], the Democrats’ proposal will worsen inflation, continue to harm our labor shortage, won’t do anything to stop the border crisis that we have today, and it will set our country back for decades,” McCarthy said at his weekly news conference. “We cannot afford this, not ever and especially not now.”
McCarthy also mocked a Biden proposal to hire more than 85,000 new IRS agents over the next decade as part of a plan to crack down on tax cheats and raise more federal revenue.
“That’s a larger population than Scranton, Pennsylvania,” McCarthy said, referring to the town in which Biden was born and where he held an event Wednesday.
Pelosi says Democrats have 'rounded the turn' toward passage of Biden's economic agenda
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vowed Thursday that legislation enacting Biden’s legislative agenda would “pass soon” and “make an enormous difference in the lives of America’s working families.”
“We’ve rounded the turn, and we’re almost to the stretch,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference.
Pelosi acknowledged that the bill expanding the federal safety net would be smaller than the $3.5 trillion initially sought, but she said it is “still historic” and “transformational.”
Pelosi also stressed that new revenue raised by the bill would cover the expenses of program expansions and extensions.
“So this legislation will be paid for,” she said. “In fact, it may be more than paid for. Again, it’s transformative. It’s historic. It’s life-changing. And it will pass soon.”
Pelosi acknowledged that scaling back the bill would mean that some of her priorities are not realized, including a long-term extension of an expanded child tax credit that was included in a coronavirus recovery bill.
“Let me just say, I want a permanent child tax credit. I’ve wanted it for years,” she said.
But Pelosi said that if Biden is comfortable with just a one-year extension for now, she will back that position.
Schumer says it's been 'a very productive week for Democrats'
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed optimism that lawmakers would come to an accord on Biden’s agenda, saying in remarks on the Senate floor Thursday that “it’s been a very productive week for Democrats.”
“The progress this week affirms what we’ve saying for months,” Schumer said. “If we stick together and keep our eyes on the ultimate goal of getting something big done for the American people, then we can and will succeed.”
Schumer said, “We’re closer to reaching that goal, and we’re going to continue working until the job is done.”
In later remarks, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a more dour assessment of where things stand, complaining of Democrats “ramming through their reckless taxing-and-spending spree.”
McConnell argued in particular that changes to the health-care system would do more harm than good.
“This isn’t some collection of well-intentioned policies whose price tag has just gotten dangerously out of control,” he said. “The policies themselves would mean real pain for American families.”
CNN's Anderson Cooper to moderate Biden's third town hall as president
Thursday’s town hall will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper in front of an invitation-only audience at Center Stage’s Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, about 40 miles from the White House.
The event will be Biden’s third town hall as president. He previously appeared in Milwaukee in February and Cincinnati in July. Cooper also moderated the February event.
Thursday’s 90-minute event will include questions from Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to CNN.
It will be Biden’s first trip to Baltimore since arriving at the White House. In last year’s election, Biden won more than 87 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic city.
Fact Checker: Biden's favorite stat — that 55 major corporations paid no federal income tax
“Here’s the deal: If you spent $3 on your coffee this morning, that’s more than what 55 major corporations paid in taxes in recent years.”
— President Biden, in a tweet, Oct. 20
The president is not known for a snappy Twitter account, but he threw some snark at 55 big companies as he presses for an increase in the corporate tax to fund his proposed expansion of social programs.
This is one of Biden’s favorite statistics. According to factba.se, which tracks his statements, the president has used it in speeches or interviews 10 times since April.