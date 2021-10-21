This is one of Biden’s favorite statistics. According to factba.se, which tracks his statements, the president has used it in speeches or interviews 10 times since April. Normally he is careful to refer to “federal income taxes” so the tweet is little off by referring just to “taxes.” The companies in question say they pay billions of dollars in state, local and property taxes. The tweet also says “recent years” when in fact the number refers to just one year — 2020.