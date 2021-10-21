After three days of silence, Duterte’s office finally responded by claiming Ressa’s win as a “victory for a Filipina.” However, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also commented, “She’s a convicted felon for cyber libel in the Philippines and faces other cases in the Philippines.” The conservative Manila Standard ran one opinion column critiquing Ressa’s Nobel Prize as “undeserved” and another saying the prize was awarded with an “ulterior motive,” because the reporter was “a paid hack” in the service of U.S. imperialism. Ressa’s detractors have pointed to her U.S. citizenship and upbringing, arguing that she is “alien” to the Philippines.