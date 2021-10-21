The most obvious reason for changing his mind would seem to be that he has more influence over the course of Washington than he ever has. A longtime aide told Politico of the possibility Manchin might run again, “The Senate is finally working the way Joe Manchin has always wanted it to work.” And even in the course of being pilloried by the left for his refusal to nix the filibuster, he made an argument that the “right candidate” could keep his seat blue even in what’s likely to be a very tough election in 2024.