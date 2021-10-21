As the country’s fourth coronavirus wave emerged during the summer and swept across the South, this was the alarm that kept ringing for those of us who live in the north. The case totals the country was seeing (and the eventual death toll) were hitting less-vaccinated places harder, particularly in regions where the summer heat was likely driving people indoors to stay cool in air conditioning. When autumn and winter arrived, was the same danger looming for the north, forced inside for warmth?