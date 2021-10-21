McConnell is no fan of Trump’s. He was said to be furious with him after the Jan. 6 insurrection; he doesn’t plan to ever speak to Trump again, The Post’s Mike DeBonis reported. He voted against convicting Trump in the president’s second impeachment trial, but he publicly said the president’s actions around Jan. 6 were disgraceful. Trump, in return, has let loose with his attacks on McConnell, most recently accusing the Kentucky senator of folding by providing Republican support for a procedural vote in the Senate to lift the debt ceiling.