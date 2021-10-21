Hackers working for U.S. adversaries such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are increasingly using publicly available hacking tools rather than custom built ones. “What that lets them do is to obfuscate attribution,” by posing as criminal hackers, he said.

U.S. companies have grown better at defending themselves from Chinese government hackers trying to steal their intellectual property, but there’s a long way to go. “There’s a lot of improvements, but there’s still what we’d call regrettable losses,” he said.

Increasingly, hackers are also seeking complex routes into organizations such as by targeting subcontractors that work with major military contractors or law firms that have access to their clients’ intellectual property.