These committee jurisdictions are relics of the pre-DHS era when its components were part of various other departments. For example, upon U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s creation in 2003, it incorporated agencies, at least in part, from the Agriculture, Justice and Treasury departments. In the House alone, the Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Transportation and Infrastructure, Ways and Means, Agriculture and Appropriations committees all retain jurisdiction over some aspect of CBP. And CBP is just one component of DHS.