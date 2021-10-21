Virginia Republicans have said for weeks that their data shows Youngkin pulling ahead. Democrats, who say they always expected a close race, say that polling could underestimate their support, as it did four years ago. We'll find out who's right; in the meantime, Monmouth's third look at the race finds McAuliffe growing less popular over the race's final stretch, and the share of voters who rank “education” as a top issue rising from 31 percent last month to 41 percent now. It lags covid-19 and the economy, but not by much, which suggests that Youngkin's relentless focus on school curriculums, and warnings that McAuliffe would not let parents shape it, has raised the salience of the issue he wants to talk about.