This is so much of it, isn’t it? The mantra “make America great again” is rooted in the idea that the country has changed for the worse and that one of the manifestations of that is the idea that, at the time, was called “political correctness.” (It is now called “cancel culture.”) Why, you can’t even disparage women as gross and fat anymore! Is this the America we want to live in? The idea that the White majority, particularly White men, was being held to an unfair new standard permeated the MAGA movement. Polling regularly found that Trump supporters were as likely to see Whites as targets of discrimination as they were Black or Hispanic Americans. A shift toward a more inclusive national conversation was a shift away from one that accepted the sort of diminishment that Trump loved to use on Twitter.