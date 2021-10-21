By launching into orbit rather than following a standard ballistic trajectory, an OBS would allow the system to approach the United States from unconventional directions — for example, the south, where U.S. radar coverage is less comprehensive. The low altitude of its orbit would mean that ground-based radars would only be able to detect its approach later in flight, reducing warning times — and the window for defensive countermeasures. And a maneuverable HGV payload could take an unpredictable final approach to its target, complicating attempts to estimate the weapon’s path and launch interceptors to neutralize the threat.