Globally, many central banks have been offering negative interest rates to increase consumption, investment and employment growth. But in Lebanon, bankers and their political patrons offered double-digit interest rates in order to enrich themselves and their clients, relying on a scheme regulated by the central bank. An April 2020 rescue plan, agreed on by the government, estimated that the country had a total sovereign debt at about $90 billion, or 176 percent of GDP, with total bank losses at $83 billion. The banking sector incurred large losses as its exposure to sovereign debt amounted to 70 percent of total banking assets. Neither the government nor the central bank are now able to repay.