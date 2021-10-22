Agencies across the government are ill-equipped with the data needed to advance racial equity, two Democratic congresswomen told Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy council director, and acting Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young. The letter last week from Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) says implementing Biden’s January executive order, which calls for “an ambitious whole-of-government equity agenda,” requires the “collection of data that aligns with an up-to-date understanding of people’s identities and that reflects how diverse groups are differently situated. Most federal agencies do not yet collect this type of data.”