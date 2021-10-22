As noted above, free community college is out as may be the clean electricity payment program, while universal pre-K and a national child care program are in, per Jeff Stein, Rachel Roubein and Marianna Sotomayor. “The bill is also likely to retain significantly smaller versions of a wide range of Biden’s proposals, such as initial plans to provide roughly $300 billion for housing and homelessness, $400 billion on eldercare for seniors, and $450 billion for the child tax credit. Each initiative stands to be cut from anywhere from a third to a half of their initial proposed amounts, though estimates on how much vary by significant margins … , a new tax on billionaires’ accrued wealth is newly in play as part of potentially significant shifts in Democrats’ tax plans to fund the legislation.”