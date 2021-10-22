Political scientists often differentiate legitimacy, sometimes called “diffuse support,” from approval of the court’s decisions, also called “performance satisfaction” or “specific support.” According to political scientist David Easton, legitimacy is a “reservoir of favorable attitudes or good will that helps [citizens] to accept or tolerate outputs to which they are opposed or the effects of which they see as damaging their wants.” Whether Americans see institutions as legitimate grows from childhood socialization about politics and democratic values. When institutions are considered legitimate, citizens more easily accept decisions they dislike. That’s especially important for courts, which cannot enforce their own decisions.