Voting rights legislation needs Democrats’ attention ASAP: In Thursday’s town hall in Baltimore, Biden heard from a Black voter who said this: “You received overwhelming support from the Black community, and rightfully so. But now many of us are disheartened.” This voter went on to cite a failed police reform deal and Democrats’ struggles to pass federal voting rights legislation. Black voters form the core of Biden’s base, and disillusionment with him is a growing problem for Biden. So Democrats desperately need to find a way to focus on voting rights legislation in particular. Biden essentially said that he will focus on that after this social safety net legislation is done, calling it a “regret” that he hasn’t yet.