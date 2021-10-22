That’s what we can conclude from increases in popular de­mand for accountability and the rule of law. More than three-quarters (77 percent) of Africans now agree that their president “must always obey the laws and courts” even if s/he “thinks they are wrong,” up 10 points over the past decade. And nearly two-thirds (62 percent) say it is more impor­tant for a government to be accountable to the people than to ‘’get things done,” up from 52 percent in 2011/2013. Considering the scope of needs that people want their governments to address, this finding, more than any other, suggests an important deepening of popular democratic commitment.