Another thing that should give Democrats pause is the age distribution of those that have voted so far. Nearly two-thirds of early ballots have been cast by voters over the age of 60, while only 5 percent come from voters under the age of 30. While young voters are notoriously late early-voters, 12 days before the 2020 election less than 50 percent of ballots had come from voters over the age of 60, and nearly 12 percent were cast by voters under the age of 30. So far, it seems as if the early young vote has collapsed.