The Early: In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?
Cuccinelli: I'm working very hard at both the federal and state level to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat, while at the same time contending with people on the left who seem to want to make it easy to cheat and hard to prove.
The Early: You're the chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, which was started in February to push election “reform laws, primarily in states with close 2020 margins and a pro-life GOP-controlled legislature.” How have you gone about doing that and why have you focused on states with close 2020 margins and Republican legislatures?
Cuccinelli: Clean, secure, competent elections are more important in Wisconsin than West Virginia. And it isn't because West Virginia isn't important. West Virginia is important. But West Virginia votes in a lopsided fashion just like, you know, Vermont does, and California does. The reason you focus on where the races are close is because election reforms and confidence in the outcome has more of an impact on our American society and governance.
Some advice for Glenn Youngkin
The Early: You came pretty close to defeating McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race in 2013. What does Youngkin need to do to beat him this year?
Cuccinelli: He's doing it, honestly. Terry has a record that he didn't have when I ran against him, and it's not a very attractive record. And when you look back at some of the things that Terry said running against me — he literally says some of the exact same sentences. Well, he was governor for four years and he didn't do it. That’s not a real good reason to give him another shot at the job.
The Early: Youngkin seems to have struggled with how much distance to keep between himself and former president Donald Trump. Do you have any advice for him on that front?
Cuccinelli: President Trump has an interesting phenomenon in Virginia. In about half the state they really, really like him, and in half the state they really, really don't like him. You really want to harness the energy that somebody like Donald Trump brought without his negatives. If Glenn, like the rest of the Republican Party, focuses on the well-being of working-class Virginians and their families, then Republicans are going to be dramatically unbeatable across the country.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Cuccinelli: Probably the desire to simply fight, rather than do. A good example is Republicans on immigration. They just want to scream about it in campaigns, much like they did Obamacare for many years. They didn't actually want to fix it. It’s a bipartisan problem.
Fallout from Jan. 6
The Early: On the afternoon of Jan. 6, you tweeted, “For months over the summer we rightly condemned antifa for storming federal buildings in Portland. If you are entering the Capitol Building against police orders, you must leave. There is a proper venue to resolve grievances. This is not it.” What do you think of the ongoing investigation into what happened that day and the refusal of many Republicans to condemn it?
Cuccinelli: I am infuriated with the effort that is put into quadrupling down on the people who were violent that day — who deserve to be prosecuted, by the way, don't get me wrong — in the absence of any effort by the FB frickin’ I for seven months in going after violent looters and rioters all over the country that we were fighting with and that people like Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris were encouraging to be violent. The dichotomy is outrageous. Political leaders who are willing to accept violence under any circumstances need to go. Period.
The Early: You also tweeted out the entirety of Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken” right before you left office. Are you a Frost fan? What moved you to do that?
Cuccinelli: I wouldn't characterize myself as a Frost fan. I'm a reader. It seemed fitting on the way out the door. It was not much more than that. He kind of captured my thoughts for the day.
The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you reading now?
Cuccinelli: What I'm reading now is a book called “A Woman of No Importance,” which is about an American woman who was a spy for the British in France in World War II. And the last book I finished was “Thomas Aquinas in 90 Minutes.”
The Early: Did you finish it in 90 minutes?
Cuccinelli: Yeah. It was an audiobook, so it's pretty predictable that they're gonna stick to the 90 [minutes]. The hardback book I'm reading at the moment is, I'm rereading “Amazing Grace,” by Eric Metaxas, which is one of my two favorite books of all time.
The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?
Cuccinelli: Well, the closest friend I've had on the other side of the aisle was my mentor [the former Virginia state lawmaker] Johnny Joannou, but he passed away a couple of years ago. I talk to Claire Gastañaga, who used to head Virginia ACLU, a lot. And we get along very well. We agree on very little, but we do agree on some things and we work on those together.
The Early: How many hours of sleep do you get a night?
Cuccinelli: Six or seven — which is a lot more than I used to when I was at DHS.
Open your wallets
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, will headline a fundraiser in New York on Nov. 18 as Democrats prepare for the campaign to hold onto their House majority next year, according to a fundraising invitation obtained by The Early.
The minimum contribution to go to dinner with Pelosi and Maloney: $25,000. Give $44,400 and you can attend at the “Speaker's Cabinet" level; write a check for $100,000 and you'll sit down at dinner at the “Chair” level. Those content to skip dinner and go to the cocktail hour can get in the door for as little as $2,500.
The fundraiser benefits Pelosi's campaign, her leadership PAC and the DCCC. Donors must show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test to get in the door, according to the invitation.
At the White House
Five takeaways from President Biden's CNN town hall:
Inside man: “President Biden on Thursday night sought to use a 90-minute nationally televised town hall to breathe life into his domestic agenda, making a final push for Democratic lawmakers to unite behind trillions of dollars in new spending,” our colleague Matt Viser reports.
Five takeaways:
- What Manchinema want. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) will not “raise a single penny in taxes” on corporations or on the wealthy, Biden said Thursday night. Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) is the opposite. But despite Manchin's opposition to the Clean Electricity Performance Program, Biden said he has not removed it from the bill.
- On the cutting room floor: Free community college has been removed from the bill but could come “in the next several years,” Biden said of his proposal to make college more affordable. Biden’s proposal for paid family and medical leave has been whittled down from 12 weeks to four. And the expansion of Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing benefits may be replaced with an $800 voucher to cover dental costs.
- Biden is open to “fundamentally” altering the filibuster — after passing his economic agenda. The move would push voting rights reform across the finish line.
- Coronavirus vaccines for children 5-11 are coming. “The expectations are, they should be ready in the near term, meaning weeks, not months and months,” and will be given in pediatric offices and churches, he said.
- Flashback Friday: Remember when Biden was caught on the hot mic telling former president Barack Obama that the Affordable Care Act was “a big f---ing deal?” Well, Biden told the audience that the Build Back Better plan is a bigger f---ing deal.
First in The Early: The White House is promoting Chiraag Bains to deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council for racial justice and equity, filling the job vacated by Catherine Lhamon, whom the Senate narrowly confirmed on Wednesday as the Education Department's assistant secretary for civil rights. He'll be a deputy assistant to the president.
