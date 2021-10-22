Cuccinelli: I am infuriated with the effort that is put into quadrupling down on the people who were violent that day — who deserve to be prosecuted, by the way, don't get me wrong — in the absence of any effort by the FB frickin’ I for seven months in going after violent looters and rioters all over the country that we were fighting with and that people like Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris were encouraging to be violent. The dichotomy is outrageous. Political leaders who are willing to accept violence under any circumstances need to go. Period.