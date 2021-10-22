In the other direction, there were three interesting votes. In response to the attack, the House voted at two different points to award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement who responded on that day and, in each case, a cluster of right-wing legislators opposed the move. Then there was a symbolic but loaded vote aimed at condemning a military coup in Burma. There, again, some Republicans rejected the condemnation, echoing an undercurrent of approval for the act that surfaced in far-right discussion.