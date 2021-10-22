Democrats short on funds are eyeing cliffs
Get ready for a lot of health-care funding cliffs.
After weeks of negotiations, Democrats appear to be coalescing around a strategy for a massive economic package: Invest in a wide array of new programs, but only fund them for a short period of time.
It’s a common gimmick for health policy in Washington. Money for key programs — even bipartisan ones, like children’s health coverage or community health centers — have repeatedly been on the brink of lapsing, requiring frantic, last-minute efforts to keep them running.
Democrats could soon face a wave of new funding cliffs for several of the party’s top health-care priorities, such as shoring up Obamacare and helping seniors afford dental services.
Lawmakers and others close to the negotiations know there’s no guarantee a new Congress will continue the programs, particularly if Democrats no longer control Congress or the White House. They’re banking on the programs becoming popular among Americans, making them politically difficult to end.
- “There's a very different reaction from the American people when things are being ripped away from folks,” said Frederick Isasi, executive director of Families USA, a health-care advocacy group.
Status check
The spending bill is (somewhat) shaping up.
Negotiations are still fluid on President Biden’s economic package, but top Democratic officials have started signaling the parts of the White House agenda that may be cut or scaled back.
Here’s where negotiations on the health provisions stand, The Post’s Jeff Stein, Marianna Sotomayor and your host report this morning. (The caveat: Negotiations are moving swiftly, and key provisions could change.)
- Obamacare subsidies: Democrats are considering extending enhanced financial aid to Obamacare shoppers for only four years, though a longer fix has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
- Medicaid: Similarly, this measure — which would extend Medicaid to 2.2 million poor adults living in states refusing Obamacare’s expansion — is also likely to wind up temporary.
- Medicare expansion: Democratic lawmakers have suggested the program may be cut to roughly $150 billion, though Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has pushed for $380 billion to let Medicare cover dental, vision and hearing. At a CNN town hall Thursday, Biden said it would be a “reach” to include all three.
- In-home care: The White House originally called for a $400 billion investment in home health for the elderly and the disabled. But that program may be pared back by one-third or more.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Funding cliff dilemma
Congress is no stranger to clambering to avoid cuts to programs. On health care, lawmakers let the Children’s Health Insurance Program expire for several months back in 2017. That also included funding for programs like community health centers and an array of other programs. Congress used to scramble every year to stop doctors from seeing cuts to their Medicare payments, but lawmakers secured a fix in 2015.
For the new package, some lawmakers — and even administration officials — had preferred a smaller set of robust policies.
- “My preference would be, if we have to slim down, that we figure out which programs are going to be the most impactful, and then do those really well,” said Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), a moderate-leaning Democrat who met with Biden Tuesday at the White House.
Instead, top negotiators are focused on shoring up enough votes, making them reluctant to cut policies entirely. But looming overhead is the notion of fighting for these programs again in a few years.
- “I think there’s always been a sensibility … that Medicare has the greatest certainty of being extended because it’s the most sacrosanct to the Republicans of all the programs,” said one source off the Hill who’s familiar with the process. They added that the “biggest fear” is around Medicaid and Obamacare policies, since repealing the health law was a GOP rallying cry for years.
- Flashback to 2017: Republicans had a tough time killing Medicaid expansion. GOP governors put immense pressure on their states’ senators to avoid rolling back coverage for millions in the safety net program.
The onus will be on Democrats to sell the public on whatever programs end up passing.
- In a brief conversation, Clyburn raised the example of the Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1964 but then strengthened later. “So what's wrong with doing things incrementally? That's the way life is,” he said.
White House prescriptions
Biden pushed for health priorities in last night's town hall
In a wide-ranging, 90-minute CNN town hall, Biden gave details of some of the behind-the-scenes negotiations that will determine whether he can deliver the core of his domestic agenda. Here are our takeaways:
- Biden said Democrats’ plan to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing was slamming into opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
- Biden instead proposed $800 vouchers for dental care for seniors.
- Biden believes he’s found a fix to make hearing care more affordable without changing the Medicare program. His health department put out a long-awaited proposal allowing millions of people to get hearing aids over the counter.
- There is no consensus on vision care.
- Paid leave will likely be trimmed from 12 weeks to four.
The president was also quizzed on the pandemic, predicting that vaccines will be ready for kids in “weeks, not months." He voiced his frustration with the “gross misinformation” surrounding the death of “my buddy,” former secretary of state Colin Powell, who died of complications from covid-19. He had been fully vaccinated, but suffered from a cancer that weakened his immune system and left him vulnerable to a breakthrough infection.
Coronavirus
The CDC signed off on mixing and matching boosters
Starting today, millions of Americans will be able to get booster shots of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, The Post's Lena H. Sun and Katie Shepherd report.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gave the green light for the extra dose from the two vaccine-makers after receiving a unanimous recommendation in favor from the agency's advisory group.
Coming soon: The agency also said consumers could mix and match booster shots from different companies, and it plans to release guidance early next week on who might benefit from choosing one booster shot over another.
- The FDA has authorized booster shots after six months for Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech recipients who are 65 and older or those at high risk of severe illness due to underlying conditions or job exposure.
- All recipients of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine age 18 and older will be eligible for a booster at least two months after their initial shot.
EcoHealth violated reporting requirements on NIH-funded coronavirus research
The National Institutes of Health is seeking to quell controversy over coronavirus research that it funded in China even as it demands that the research organization EcoHealth Alliance turn over any unpublished data from an experiment conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The Post’s Joel Achenbach reports.
In a letter obtained by members of Congress, NIH officials said they believe EcoHealth didn't fully comply with the requirements of its grant. “The agency gave the research organization five days to turn over any unpublished data from the experiment,” Joel writes. “The letter said EcoHealth did not report promptly the higher rate of disease in mice from one of the coronaviruses under study.”
NIH director Francis Collins has said the experiment could not have led to the emergence of the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, because the virus used in the experiment is not closely related.
“Those virus genomes were as far away from SARS-CoV-2 as a cow is from a human,” Collins told Joel.
Here's what else you need to know:
- A federal judge in Oregon declined to exempt state workers who have already had covid-19 from the state’s vaccine mandate, The Post’s Timothy Bella reports.
- Florida's controversial surgeon general questioned vaccine safety yesterday. The doctor, Joseph Ladapo, is aligned with a fringe group of doctors who have pushed hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for the coronavirus and fought against emergency authorization of the vaccines, The Post's Aaron Blake reports.
- The WHO wants wealthy countries to ramp up vaccine donations at next week's G-20 summit. The organization's head said high- and middle-income countries have now administered almost half as many booster shots as the total number of vaccines administered in low-income countries, The Post’s María Paúl reports.
Agency alert
Federal Medicaid agency launches website for in-home care
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is publicly unveiling states’ plans to bolster home-care for seniors and the disabled. Biden’s coronavirus relief bill increased funding for states to expand home and community-based services under the safety net program, and states have laid out their proposals.
- The idea behind the “one-stop shop” is to let states be able to see how health officials from across the country are using the new dollars. “States really like to learn from each other,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure told our colleague Amy Goldstein. “They are competitive in a positive way.”
- Separately, the agency approved a waiver to let Alabama redesign its home and community-based services and create a new program supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Quote of the week
Reproductive wars
Texas urges the Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told the court in a new filing that it should dismiss the Justice Department’s challenge to a Texas law that has effectively shut down abortions in the state, The Post’s Robert Barnes reports. Paxton urged the court to find the Biden administration lacks standing to challenge the law.
If, however, the nation’s highest court decides to take up the issue on an expedited basis, Paxton argues that it should use the case as an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
On the Hill
Veterans quit Sinema’s advisory council, citing her opposition to drug pricing reform
Five veterans on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s advisory council resigned, saying they could no longer support the Arizona Democrat as she opposes portions of Biden’s agenda that they say are important to the veteran community and the nation, The Post’s Mariana Alfaro reports.
- In a letter, first reported by The New York Times, the veterans criticized Sinema’s opposition to ending the filibuster and her lack of support for allowing the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices.
Sugar rush
Thanks for reading! See y'all Monday!