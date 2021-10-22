I’ve said it before, we don’t want to open the Pandora’s box about amendments [to GDPR] because we don’t know what could be the way out on that. But we try to focus on enforcement. So we asked the member states to give [enforcers] more resources. It’s very important to have better coordination and also to try to see how fast [it] is possible to go in some investigations. Of course, we need to have a real intensive and high-quality investigation. We are fighting against some backlogs in the Justice field. So it’s not [about going] too fast. It’s just to say, we need to avoid the problems that we have had in the Justice system.