As part of the campaign’s blitz to allege as much fraud as possible, the group brought forward a woman, Jill Stokke, who alleged that she tried to vote in person before being told a mail-in ballot had already been submitted in her name. It later turned out that the state had already adjudicated the woman’s claim and that she had refused to sign an affidavit that might lead to criminal charges against the person who’d allegedly cast that mail-in ballot, a ballot that included a signature that matched her own. Reporters couldn’t ask Stokke about the claim, though, because no questions were allowed.