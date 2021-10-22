One interesting section at the end of his speech included an admission of deficiencies in the anti-poverty campaign, one of Xi’s signature victories. As political scientist Yuen Yuen Ang noted, Xi states that pursuing common prosperity is “unlike the poverty eradication campaign” in that “we should not adopt a uniform quantitative target.” Xi expressed real concern that despite the campaign hitting its numerical goal, the Chinese government still needed to make sure to “prevent those lifted from poverty from returning to poverty en masse.”