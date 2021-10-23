Instead, candidates have taken sides in the Democratic fight over passing most of Biden’s agenda in the budget reconciliation bill and pledged to change its policy toward Haiti. Nearly 200,000 Haitian Americans live in Broward and Palm Beach counties, most of them in the 20th District. While many are not eligible to vote, the candidates have rallied with them, echoing criticism from both South Florida Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus. Where the candidates differ on that issue isn’t over whether to let more Haitians come to the United States, but over how many resources they’d fight for to make that happen.