In a televised town hall Thursday, Biden said Sinema was “very supportive” of his agenda but refused to raise taxes on corporations or on wealthy Americans, “and so that’s where it sort of breaks down.” Pelosi on Sunday said “we probably will have a wealth tax” but that it only would cover about 10 percent of what they needed to pay for the bill. She expressed confidence, however, that the entire social spending bill would be paid for, including through IRS tax enforcement and global taxes.