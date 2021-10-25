3 striking findings from the Facebook Papers investigation
A trove of internal Facebook documents, reviewed by a consortium of news organizations including The Washington Post, the Facebook Papers offers an unprecedented look at how the company weighs the massive trade-offs between its own profitability and user safety — opting, in many cases, to prioritize the latter.
The trove of documents, disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by whistleblower Frances Haugen and provided to Congress in redacted form by Haugen’s legal counsel, has shed light on how Facebook’s decisions shaped the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, how its algorithms recommend harmful content to users, and how it fails to effectively police content in huge parts of the world.
Here are three key findings from The Post’s investigation into the documents, and what they could mean for the push to regulate the social media behemoth in Washington.
Facebook rolled back safety measures in the months leading up to Jan. 6
During the 2020 elections Facebook avoided a repeat of the scandal of the 2016 contest, mired by unchecked Russian disinformation campaigns. It did so, in part, by implementing additional safety measures aimed at safeguarding voters and the integrity of the tally.
But after the elections, Facebook rolled back many of the dozens of measures aimed at suppressing hateful, deceptive content, my colleagues Craig Timberg, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Reed Albergotti reported Friday.
That finding could prove crucial as lawmakers investigate to what extent social media platforms contributed to the violence with their actions leading up to and on that day.
Rep. Bennie Thomspon (D-Miss.), chairman of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, told CBS News on Sunday that the panel is negotiating with Facebook and other platforms “to get certain information” about the attack, without specifying. Thompson said the panel plans to review that material to determine if it’s consistent with other accounts of Facebook’s actions.
Facebook officials said they planned exhaustively for the election and its aftermath, anticipated the potential for post-election violence, and always expected the challenges to last through the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20.
Facebook studied how its recommendations lead to harmful content, but took months to act
According to one 2019 report titled “Carol’s Journey to QAnon,” Facebook studied a dummy account set up to represent a conservative mother in North Carolina and found that Facebook’s recommendation algorithms led her to QAnon, an extremist ideology that the FBI has deemed a domestic terrorism threat, in just five days.
“The content in this account … devolved to a quite troubling, polarizing state in an extremely short period of time,” the research concluded. Still, Facebook allowed QAnon to operate on its site largely unchecked for another 13 months. Those and other findings suggest Facebook has repeatedly prioritized maximum engagement over user safety.
“We have no commercial or moral incentive to do anything other than give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible,” Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever said in a statement, adding that the company is “constantly making difficult decisions.”
The findings about Facebook’s recommendations could bolster calls to hold platforms accountable for amplifying harmful content to users.
Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, tweeted Sunday that “Facebook refused to listen when employees warned that the platform was amplifying content that promotes conspiracy theories and incites extremism.” He added, “The time for self-regulation is over and that's why I introduced legislation to finally reform #Section230.”
Pallone and other top Democrats recently introduced legislation that could open digital platforms like Facebook up to liability if they recommend content to users that leads to their physical or emotional harm, The Technology 202 reported earlier this month. The bill would carve out legal protections afforded under Section 230, a decades-old law that protects digital services from lawsuits over user content.
Facebook’s moderation is weaker in much of the world, even in countries it prioritizes like India
For all Facebook’s troubles in the United States, its problems with hate speech and misinformation are dramatically worse in the developing world.
According to one 2020 summary, the vast majority of its efforts against misinformation — 84 percent — went toward the United States with just 16 percent going to the “Rest of World,” including India, France and Italy, my colleagues Cat Zakrzewski, Gerrit De Vynck, Niha Masih and Shibani Mahtani report. An audit of Facebook’s attempts to boost safety in “at-risk countries” posted by a staffer internally in June 2020 showed the company had massive gaps in coverage.
Even in India, which Facebook considers to be a top priority, users experience the platform without critical guardrails common in English-speaking countries. One document stated that Facebook had not developed algorithms that could detect hate speech in Hindi and Bengali, despite them being the fourth- and seventh-most spoken languages in the world, respectively.
Facebook’s Lever said the company has made “progress,” with “global teams with native speakers reviewing content in over 70 languages along with experts in humanitarian and human rights issues.”
The disclosures may invite fresh scrutiny to how Facebook’s products affect users globally.
“I think what we're seeing here is a building drum beat for accountability, a movement for reform that will require disclosure of the powerful algorithms that drive disruptive content to children and others, the hate speech in foreign countries but also the anger and depression that is amplified by those algorithms,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told CNN on Sunday.
Our top tabs
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will testify before the United Kingdom’s Parliament today
Haugen is set to discuss her experiences at the company and regulatory recommendations, Damian Collins, former chair of Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told The Technology 202 last week. Her testimony comes as the United Kingdom considers legislation that would give U.K. regulators the power to punish companies that don’t do enough to mitigate harmful content and protect users. (Follow live updates for the hearing here.)
The United Kingdom is also considering other proposals. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s open to “criminal sanctions with tough sentences for those who are responsible for allowing this foul content to permeate the Internet.”
Haugen told the Sunday Telegraph that making technology executives liable would make them take regulations more seriously. “I do think when you have higher consequences people do take things more seriously and personalizing those effects mean people take personal sanctions even more seriously,” Haugen said.
She also warned about Facebook’s stance on encryption, arguing that it could make it harder for the company to track hacking and foreign espionage campaigns on its site.
An unredacted lawsuit sheds light on Google’s ad fees and dealings with other tech companies
Google gets 22 to 42 percent of advertising money that would otherwise go to companies that sell advertisements on their websites, attorneys general representing 16 states and Puerto Rico argue in a newly redacted complaint. The company also charges a 19 percent to 22 percent fee for sales on its ad exchanges, which is “double to quadruple the prices of some of its nearest exchange competitors,” the attorneys general wrote.
“This lawsuit is riddled with inaccuracies and our ad tech fees are actually lower than reported industry averages,” Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels told The Wall Street Journal.
The lawsuit also has revelations about Google’s dealings with other major technology companies. In a document prepared ahead of what the attorneys general identified as an August 2019 meeting with other technology companies, Google wrote in a memo that “we have been successful in slowing down and delaying the [European Union’s ePrivacy Regulation] process and have been working behind the scenes hand in hand with the other companies.” Google also wanted to use the meeting to “find areas of alignment and narrow gaps in our positions and priorities on child privacy and safety,” as well as discuss “competition” and “ways we can work together,” the company wrote in the memo, according to the complaint.
Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz told Politico that company representatives did not attend the meeting. Google did not directly address the meeting in its response to the outlet. Microsoft declined to comment to the outlet, while Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from Politico.
License plate readers are creating a point of friction between crime-fearing and privacy-minded neighbors
The debate in a Denver suburb sparked fury in community meetings and shouting matches on its sidewalks, Drew Harwell reports. Critics of the technology argue that it is invasive and absurd, while the Paradise Hills homeowners association said it wanted the technology because of crime “terrorizing the families” in the neighborhood.
“Usually, the car break-ins here are from bears, as opposed to people,” said Skip Erickson, 71. “And yet suddenly there was this paranoia that we had to protect the neighborhood at all costs.”
Just 16 states have laws regulating license plate readers, but most restrict government, not private, use. The technology was installed in Paradise Hills in August but the local sheriff’s office said it hasn’t used the technology to crack any cases.
Facebook executive Nick Clegg warned employees at the company of "more bad headlines in the coming days," Axios's Sara Fischer reports.
Clegg also told Facebook staff that the company is disruptive and threatens "established gatekeepers," CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.
NBC News's Brandy Zadrozny:
Daybook
- House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) discusses law enforcement algorithms at a Brookings Institution event today at 3 p.m.
- Facebook holds an investor call on its third-quarter earnings today at 5 p.m.
- Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube executives testify before the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee on their effects on children on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Twitter hold investor calls on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Nadine Dorries, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, delivers a keynote address at a Brookings Institution event on technology governance on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.
- The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee holds a hearing on social media amplification of domestic extremism and other content on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
- Apple and Amazon hold investor calls on Thursday at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.