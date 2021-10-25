The lawsuit also has revelations about Google’s dealings with other major technology companies. In a document prepared ahead of what the attorneys general identified as an August 2019 meeting with other technology companies, Google wrote in a memo that “we have been successful in slowing down and delaying the [European Union’s ePrivacy Regulation] process and have been working behind the scenes hand in hand with the other companies.” Google also wanted to use the meeting to “find areas of alignment and narrow gaps in our positions and priorities on child privacy and safety,” as well as discuss “competition” and “ways we can work together,” the company wrote in the memo, according to the complaint.