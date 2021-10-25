When Biden came to office, the federal government showed the mark of the previous four years — high vacancies and a lot of lost institutional knowledge. This, combined with the policy demands of the pandemic, helps explain why a number of offices reported historically low levels of morale prior to Biden’s inauguration. Observers warn of an imminent “retirement tsunami,” with more than twice as many federal workers over the age of 60 as under the age of 30. (There are 19 times more information technology employees over 50 as there are under 30.)