Some of Chris Stout’s own research looked at Black Senate and gubernatorial candidates who campaigned between 1982 and 2010. When these candidates appear with prominent Black figures while also offering substantive policy proposals, they are more likely to win Black voters’ support and get them to cast ballots. Other research finds that when prominent Black figures appear with White candidates, those candidates similarly win over more Black voters and get them to the polls. A candidate’s connections to Black public figures signals empathy for a racial group that is often overlooked and whose leaders are often kept at arm’s length in competitive races.