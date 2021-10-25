Just how large the latter measure will ultimately be, however, is still being negotiated. Biden and Democratic leaders have conceded, under pressure from moderate senators, that it won't come in at the $3.5 trillion price tag progressives hoped. But we don't yet know whether the top line number will be the roughly $2 trillion Biden described, or closer to the $1.5 trillion wanted by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-WVa.). Biden hosted Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in Delaware this weekend to hammer out remaining sticking points.