If this sounds familiar, it should. For a certain group of Republican politicians (that includes Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin) this is seen as the smartest play in the moment. Cozy up to and energize Trump’s base with signals you know they’ll hear while still presenting a sober face to the broader public. Stoke the passion of the hard-right while keeping open a door to the moderate middle. It is, in fact, the way that Republicans have dealt with Trump for the past six years.