“In Florida, our policy is very clear. We’re going to have a special session, and we’re going to say: nobody should lose their job based off these injections. It’s a choice you can make. But we want to make sure we’re protecting your jobs and your livelihoods. ...”

“I can tell you, Maria, in Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs. We’re actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement, because we do have needs in our police and our sheriff’s departments.”

“So, in the next legislative session, I’m going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida. So, NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle, if you’re not being treated well, we will treat you better here.”