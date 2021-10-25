People will criticize this point as hair-splitting, but it’s important. If all Thompson is trying to do is prove that Trump drew people to the Capitol and misled them about the election, well, might as well wrap up the committee. That work is done. If, instead, he’s trying to figure out if there was a broader effort to prepare for an attack on the Capitol, there’s more to do. If that distinction isn’t made clear, the left risks making the same rhetorical error the right made in criticizing last year’s protests. There is a difference between protesting and rioting and, salient to Jan. 6, there is a difference between a mob and an attack. That, in particular, is the unanswered question about the day’s events.