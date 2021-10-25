Harsh economic reforms and issues over transitional justice prompted the faction’s emergence — the group claims that Sudan’s other civilian leaders in the FFC have “monopolized power” in the sovereign council. Further, the Charter fashioned itself as the military’s ally, moving closer to officers such as Burhan and Dagalo. The faction organized their supporters to march in demand for a military government — supposedly to be headed by its military allies. The Oct. 16 protesters chanted slogans like “one army, one people” and called on Burhan to overthrow the government’s civilian leaders . Critics alleged the military’s involvement in the protests, given its supposed alliance with the splinter civilian faction.