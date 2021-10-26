“Over the past 12 years, almost everything about the news feed algorithm has changed. But the principle of putting the juicy stuff at the top — or at least the stuff most likely to interest a given user — has remained. The algorithm has simply grown ever more sophisticated to the point that today it can take in more than 10,000 different signals to make its predictions about a user’s likelihood of engaging with a single post, according to Jason Hirsch, the company’s head of integrity policy.”