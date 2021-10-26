Facebook faced withering criticism during the 2020 campaign from some liberal lawmakers and candidates for exempting politicians from fact-checking and for not significantly limiting how much users can be targeted with advertisements, even as rivals like Twitter have done away with political ads altogether. Facebook temporarily suspended new political ads prior to the November elections and afterward on all political and issue-based advertising “to avoid confusion or abuse following Election Day,” but it has since resumed them. Facebook said in March it will examine “whether further changes may be merited” on the policy.