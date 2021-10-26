In her book, Meghan McCain writes: “I saw Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sitting towards the back. As far as I knew, they had not been invited but they showed up anyway. Funeral crashers. It never even crossed my mind that they would come. Why would you go to something like that. It seemed audacious even for them. When I saw them I thought, ‘I hope this is the most uncomfortable moment of your entire life.’”