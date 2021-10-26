If we look at Manchin’s views on key components of those bills and compare them to public polling, the picture is murkier. We should be very clear up front that comparing a legislator’s position on policy proposals to broad poll questions is fraught. If Manchin thinks that the cost of a program to expand pre-K is too high (as he has indicated he does) does he align with the Democratic support for such a measure or the Republican opposition? For the purposes of our evaluation, we put him as “lean opposed,” since he would not back the measure as proposed.