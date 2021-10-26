For months after Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer during the riot — and even though video of it emerged almost instantly — few on the right raised concerns about it. Then Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), who is perhaps the one congressman who outflanks Greene on the GOP fringe, began talking about it like it was a murder. Today, even relatively standard-issue Republicans have echoed the claims. Rep. Troy E. Nehls (R-Tex.), who when he was chosen by the GOP for the Jan. 6 committee this summer was thought to have been a rather acceptable pick for Democrats, is now also calling it a “murder.”