Then last week, an organization representing these groups, called the Charter of National Accord, staged a protest outside the presidential palace. Declaring Sudan’s transition a failure, the protesters called for the military to intervene and install a technocratic government instead. The organization’s numbers are not large, and some observers insist that Burhan is secretly supporting the call for a military government. Nevertheless, this call appears to resonate with many Sudanese who are frustrated by the lack of economic progress.