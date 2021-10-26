Of course, those repeat offenders probably also inflate the number of Title 42 removals. But we have data from recent months on the fate of those who are not quickly expelled from the country. Most of them are either still in detention or were transferred to other law enforcement agencies because of outstanding warrants or other issues. It is often the case that border apprehensions are conflated in political rhetoric with the idea that those migrants are released into the country, but fewer than half of those who remained in the United States after crossing the border were granted what CBP terms “humanitarian release.”