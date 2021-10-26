Again, the total is largely a function of the past seven months of apprehensions. That said, about 1-in-6 apprehensions in fiscal 2021 occurred under President Donald Trump. By the end of 2020, in part because of a surge after initial pandemic restrictions were put in place, the monthly apprehension figures were higher than nearly any other point in Trump’s administration.
In fact, the pandemic plays an outsize role in understanding the apprehension data. The Trump administration introduced a policy under which migrants could be quickly removed from the United States on the basis of public health concerns. Those expulsions are referred to as “Title 42” removals, given that they rely on Title 42 of the Public Health Services Law of 1944. Other apprehensions are executed under the normal Title 8 authority of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Title 42 removals are a deeply contentious issue. The Biden administration had pledged to end the practice, given that the removals generally prevent migrants from seeking the protection of political asylum. The surge of new coronavirus cases this summer and the ongoing increase in migrants arriving at the border, though, changed the administration’s mind.
The effect is significant. More than half of those apprehended at the border since March — 55 percent — were subsequently removed from the country. Over the course of the fiscal year, more than 60 percent of apprehensions led to Title 42 expulsions. The effect of that is obvious below. The surge in migration that prompted the Trump administration to declare a crisis at the border included a month (May 2019) during which there were more Title 8 apprehensions than at any point in 2021. Of course, at the time, there was no pandemic and no Title 42.
CBP categorizes migrants into three groups: unaccompanied children, members of families (meaning at least one child and one parent) and single adults. Most of those who are expelled under Title 42 fall into that last group.
This is important because it probably contributes to another factor worth considering: Many of those apprehended at the border are repeat offenders, people who were stopped while crossing the border and then tried again to cross. In fiscal 2014 to 2019, an average of 15 percent of those apprehended had previously been stopped at the border. Over the past four months, 28 percent of those apprehended in any given month had previously been stopped that month. In May, 38 percent had been.
Of course, those repeat offenders probably also inflate the number of Title 42 removals. But we have data from recent months on the fate of those who are not quickly expelled from the country. Most of them are either still in detention or were transferred to other law enforcement agencies because of outstanding warrants or other issues. It is often the case that border apprehensions are conflated in political rhetoric with the idea that those migrants are released into the country, but fewer than half of those who remained in the United States after crossing the border were granted what CBP terms “humanitarian release.”
The number of migrants released into the country by CBP from March through August is equivalent to about 1 in 5 of those who were apprehended in that period. The number expelled under Title 42 is three times as high.
Given the potency of immigration as a political issue, you certainly will hear that top-line number about apprehensions used as a shorthand for what’s happening at the border. But that top line is inflated by repeat offenders and by people who are quickly sent back out of the country. Nuance fares poorly in such discussions, but introducing it is nonetheless useful.