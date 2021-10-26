Youngkin for Governor, “Laura Murphy: McAuliffe Shut Us Out.” The GOP campaign in Virginia is closing by getting more specific about Terry McAuliffe and his opposition to letting parents veto education materials in public schools. Murphy, a conservative activist who raised objections to the inclusion of Toni Morrison's “Beloved” in an AP course, talks about it without mentioning the book by name. She says instead that she objected to “some of the most explicit material you can imagine,” that Virginia legislators “turned bright red” when they saw it, and that McAuliffe vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have let her and other parents allow their kids not to read it. The “Beloved” factor was well-reported at the time, and McAuliffe seemed to welcome another fight about it, accusing Youngkin of wanting remove a Black author from schools; Youngkin's campaign pointed out that the bipartisan vote for the bill included several Black Democrats.