The incident was useful to Youngkin specifically because of the national debate over race and books that unfolded in conservative media this year. Not the one about Seuss but the mirror-image of that, as Republican legislators and activists pushed to limit teaching about issues of race in schools. This was shoved under the umbrella term “critical race theory,” an academic term that has been appropriated to refer to a sweeping array of race- and culture-focused books and curriculums. The 2013 “Beloved” scrap was asymptotic to that debate: a powerful, challenging book about slavery that made a White mother uncomfortable.