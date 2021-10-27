Here are our top takeaways from the session:
The companies tried to convince Congress they’re not Facebook
Without naming the trillion-dollar elephant in the room, the tech executives testifying Tuesday sought to cast their practices and policies, and how they safeguard kids, as industry-leading, in doing so not-so-subtly distancing themselves from the controversies enveloping Facebook.
Jennifer Stout, Snap’s vice president of global public policy, noted that “Snapchat’s founders were part of the first generation to grow up with social media,” and were troubled by features such as likes and comments that feed into social comparison by users. That’s an issue central to the internal Facebook research leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen showing that some teens’ body image issues became worse after using Instagram, which uses those two features.
“Snapchat is different. Snapchat was built as an antidote to social media,” said Stout, who served as a legislative aide to President Biden when he was a senator.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who convened the session, warned companies that being better than Facebook wouldn’t cut it. “That bar is in the gutter,” he quipped.
Senators are counting on other platforms to release more research
At the hearing, Blumenthal secured commitments from the companies that they would disclose research into whether, as he put it, their platforms “can have a negative effect on children’s or teens’ mental health or well-being” or “promote addiction-like use.”
YouTube’s Leslie Miller, vice president of government affairs and public policy, specified that the company would make “additional” research available.
The exchange follows turmoil over disclosures that Facebook had troves of internal findings detailing how its products may cause harm to users including kids that weren’t publicly known.
Blumenthal also appeared to secure a pledge from at least Snap to provide, as he put it, “external independent researchers with access to your algorithms, data sets and data privacy practices,” but YouTube’s Miller notably said “it would depend on the details.”
“We’re going to hold them to those commitments,” Blumenthal told reporters after the call, stressing the importance that the findings come from “independent” researchers.
Senators and executives got into the nitty-gritty of legislating — sort of
Lawmakers repeatedly pressed the executives to commit to specific proposals, but the companies resisted at various times, instead offering support for vague legislative principles or simply for the intent behind certain proposals. That left some lawmakers fuming.
“This bill’s been out there for years, and you still don’t have a view on it,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said after Stout declined to endorse his bill to strengthen children’s privacy laws.
Still, the executives did provide specific input on legislative issues at times. TikTok’s Michael Beckerman, for one, said the company would support the Markey bill if it included “a better way to verify [users’] age across the Internet.”
After repeated questioning, Markey also appeared to secure a commitment from YouTube’s Miller that, “yes,” the company would support Congress banning targeted ads to children. Snap’s Stout said the company is “very close” to backing it.
TikTok’s Beckerman didn’t hesitate, and said the bill should actually “go beyond that” and restrict platforms from showing certain types of ads to teenagers and young adults.
Asked whether they’d support banning “features that quantify popularity for kids,” such as “like” buttons, Snap said they’d support it. TikTok and YouTube did not.
Lawmakers are launching their own studies to test platforms
At yet another hearing, lawmakers revealed their staff had created dummy accounts on social media platforms to test how other users experience the sites. The trend suggests lawmakers are growing in their sophistication in how they vet platform’s practices.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said his aides created an account for a 15-year-old, and said they didn’t select any content preferences and only inputted a name, birth year and email.
“When they opened the ‘discover’ page on Snapchat with its default settings, they were immediately bombarded with content that I can most politely describe as wildly inappropriate for a child,” Lee said, adding that it included “an invite to play an online sexualized game” and “articles about porn stars.”
Snap’s Stout said the section is designed to “resonate with an audience that is 13 and above,” though she was not immediately familiar with the content Lee referenced. But she said content featuring “online sexual video games” should be 18 and above and against its rules.
“This time is different.” Senators are vowing to advance tech bills, for once.
Blumenthal pledged after the hearing that the panel would have additional hearings and mark up legislation “in the weeks and months to come.”
“We're going to press forward with legislation to update the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act,” Blumenthal said, referencing the landmark 1998 federal kids’ privacy law.
Blumenthal said there’s bipartisan support to move ahead on a bevy of measures, including to address concerns about algorithms, “privacy protection, more disclosure, guaranteed access to independent experts on algorithms, and some policing of those algorithms.”
Earlier, at the hearing, Blumenthal sought to assure spectators that this time, Congress wasn’t just going to talk the talk on holding platforms accountable. “This time is different,” he said.
Whistleblower allegations have “revived” civil rights concerns, former Facebook auditor says
Whistleblower allegations about the company have “alienated some key stakeholders and overshadowed many of the important and groundbreaking tangible outcomes yielded by its civil rights audit,” Laura W. Murphy, who led the audit, writes in a new report that provides a road map for conducting the reviews, I report.
The Facebook case is a cautionary tale for companies that get civil rights audits, according to Murphy. “Civil rights audits are not a panacea for companies that are facing larger moral reckonings about their role in society,” she writes in the report, which lays out a blueprint for companies that are looking at potentially getting the audits.
Murphy and her legal team sharply criticized the social network last July, accusing Facebook of prioritizing free speech above other values, such as safety, calling their actions a “tremendous setback” for the company. The long-awaited report was the culmination of years of scrutiny from civil rights leaders who have accused the giant of profiting off hate and allowing its platform to be abused by politicians.
In response, Facebook Vice President of Civil Rights and Deputy General Counsel Roy L. Austin, Jr. said in a statement Tuesday, “Facebook is one of very few companies to support an independent civil rights audit and to make the results of that audit public.”
Austin, Jr., an Obama administration veteran, added, “There are no quick fixes to the issues and recommendations the auditors surfaced. Becoming a better company requires a deep analysis of how we can strengthen and advance civil rights at every level of our company, and we remain committed to doing that industry-leading work.”
Biden announces picks for FCC chair, third Democratic commissioner
President Biden will nominate acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to lead the Federal Communications Commission. He is also nominating net neutrality advocate Gigi Sohn to be the third Democrat on the commission, Taylor Telford, Tony Romm and Cat Zakrzewski report.
“The FCC has been stymied by vacancies under President Biden’s tenure, as the White House contends with a raging public health crisis, supply chain collapse and a torrent of severe weather disasters,” my colleagues write. “Unless both candidates are approved by the Senate before the end of the year, Rosenworcel’s term will expire and Republicans will claim a majority in January.”
Biden will also nominate Alan Davidson as assistant secretary for communications and information at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which advises the president on telecommunications policy. Davidson is a senior adviser at the Mozilla Foundation. He previously helped launch Google’s Washington public policy office.
BuzzFeed News's Katie Notopoulos found a Facebook open enrollment video that you have to see (and hear) to believe. The video was made private, but Highlight Reel's Chris Person posted some essential clips:
The New York Times's Kevin Roose and Notopoulos:
Nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen also weighed in:
The video also included a nod to Facebook's metaverse plans. Time Magazine's Charlotte Alter:
Motherboard's Matthew Gault:
