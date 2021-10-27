A billionaires tax
What it is: Exactly what it sounds like, a tax on the 700 or so richest people in the United States. Tax experts predict this tax would get most of its revenue from just 10 people, report my colleagues — people such as Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. (Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post.)
How it would work: Democrats are still trying to figure this out. On the surface it sounds simple — tax the rich more — but billionaires actually don’t have a large chunk of their income sitting in their bank accounts from their pay checks like the rest of us. They have much of their money in stocks and bonds. And until they cash in on those stocks, that money is known as unrealized gains and isn’t taxed.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has proposed a 23.8 percent tax on the increase in billionaires’ stocks over a certain period of time. Democrats and economists in favor of this tax argue that billionaires essentially are hiding their money from the tax man by keeping it in stocks. My colleagues go into much more detail here.
“It is being written so that when nurses and firefighters pay taxes with every paycheck, billionaires, who have figured out how to not pay taxes because they don’t take a wage, they’re going to have to pay their fair share,” Wyden said.
But taxing billionaires where most of their wealth is may be unconstitutional, in addition to being really tricky and potentially unpopular when you drill down into how to do it.
What the potential problems are: Quite a few, say economists we talked to.
- The Constitution, specifically the 16th Amendment, says that the federal government can tax income. (By contrast, states can tax other forms of wealth such as property and cars.) Are unrealized capital gains income? Or just wealth? Income vs. wealth is a big difference from a constitutional perspective. This tax could put billionaires in a remarkable position to actually sue the government and argue they are being unconstitutionally taxed.
- Capital gains go up and down. So, Musk’s stock assets may be worth $30 billion one day. But next year, the stock market crashes, or Tesla has some major problems, and they’re worth $20 billion. Is the government going to give that money back?
- Stocks are like a shadow currency that can trade among each other. Some worry that this tax could push the ultrarich into another shadow currency such as real estate. “Wherever there is taxation, there is also avoidance, and nobody can avoid it better than billionaires because they have the money to find ways to do it,” said economist Diane Swonk.
- Swonk also says studies find that while Americans want to tax billionaires, there is a consensus that it might not be fair to tax different assets similarly. What does taxing billionaires’ stocks mean for, say, home values? Could those be taxed next by the federal government as income?
A corporate minimum tax
What it is: Requiring corporations to pay at least a minimum in taxes. It is aimed at trying to close the loopholes of big companies avoiding many taxes by, say, structuring many of their assets offshore.
This and one form of a billionaires tax are ideas spearheaded by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
How it would work: Make sure corporations with a minimum of $1 billion in income pay at least 15 percent in taxes.
The potential problems with it: How do you pin down companies’ value? “Let’s take a company like Amazon,” said an economist with experiences in Republican administrations, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect their clients. “Amazon is huge. And you say they should pay lots of taxes. But are they rich? Are they profitable? And how profitable are they?” In addition, companies get lots of tax write-offs such as if they invest in research and development.
This, plus the billionaires tax, also risks undermining the United States’ international reputation as a place where you find your fortune, this economist warned.
SALT deductions
What it is: Unlike the others on this list, this is not new. It’s long-standing policy allowing people who pay state and local taxes (SALT) to deduct those from their federal income taxes. The deduction largely benefits high-income earners from high-income states in urban areas who are paying a lot in property taxes. Translation: It benefits wealthy Democrats in states such as New Jersey, New York and California.
How it would work: In Republicans’ tax bill in 2017, they put a limit on how much people can deduct state and local taxes from their federal taxes — $10,000. Democratic lawmakers from coastal states, particularly New Jersey, want to lift that limit for their constituents. But if Democrats lift that cap, they lose revenue — hundreds of billions of dollars, reports the New York Times — that can help pay for programs such as universal prekindergarten.
The potential problems with this: The SALT deduction is tricky politics for Democrats. Letting people deduct more than $10,000 in state and local taxes is essentially a bigger tax break to wealthy Democratic constituencies, right as Democrats are trying to tax the rich more to redistribute wealth. One of those politicians pushing to allow people to deduct more state and local taxes is Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who comes from one of those high-tax states.
That’s led to Republicans attacking him — and by extension the Democratic Party — for being anti-populist. “It looks like Schumer is looking out for his rich donor friends,” Senate Republicans’ campaign arm said in a news release.