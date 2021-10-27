The Constitution, specifically the 16th Amendment, says that the federal government can tax income. (By contrast, states can tax other forms of wealth such as property and cars.) Are unrealized capital gains income? Or just wealth? Income vs. wealth is a big difference from a constitutional perspective. This tax could put billionaires in a remarkable position to actually sue the government and argue they are being unconstitutionally taxed.

Capital gains go up and down. So, Musk’s stock assets may be worth $30 billion one day. But next year, the stock market crashes, or Tesla has some major problems, and they’re worth $20 billion. Is the government going to give that money back?

Stocks are like a shadow currency that can trade among each other. Some worry that this tax could push the ultrarich into another shadow currency such as real estate. “Wherever there is taxation, there is also avoidance, and nobody can avoid it better than billionaires because they have the money to find ways to do it,” said economist Diane Swonk.