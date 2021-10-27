“I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate,” McConnell said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done.” He referred to Democrat Raphael G. Warnock, who won a special election runoff in January. The endorsement was first reported by Politico.