How to get to yes: “I think I know enough to move forward with the yes vote, but, you know, it’s always never when you know everything, it’s when do you know enough?” Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Who needs the shot? Some members of the committee questioned whether all children needed the vaccine or just those with underlying medical conditions. Michael G. Kurilla, an infectious-diseases expert at the National Institutes of Health who abstained from voting, suggested that many kids would be fine with a single dose of the vaccine and those who’ve had prior covid infections “may not need anything more.”