The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hear from the top executives of ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Shell Oil, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce about their reported efforts to spread climate disinformation.
The Climate 202 previously reported in a scoop that the CEOs had agreed to testify after Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment, threatened to subpoena them.
Here are five key things to know before the hearing, which you can watch in person or via live stream.
1. Khanna will focus on climate science, tobacco parallels
Khanna said in an interview with Dino on Tuesday that he plans to press the executives on the fossil fuel industry’s role in downplaying the scientific consensus on climate change.
“They need to answer what they knew about climate science, why they deliberately misrepresented the science for decades,” he said.
At an infamous hearing in 1994, the CEOs of the seven biggest U.S. tobacco companies — dubbed the “seven dwarfs” — testified under oath that they believed nicotine was not addictive.
“What hurt tobacco was their refusal to come clean,” Khanna said. “I mean, if they had just acknowledged that nicotine was addictive, it wouldn’t have been the pivotal moment it was. So my expectation is that the oil executives aren’t going to want to perjure themselves, that they will admit to the past misrepresentations and some of the ongoing misrepresentations.”
2. Republicans will slam Biden on gas prices, Keystone XL
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the Oversight panel, told Dino on Tuesday that he intends to pin high energy prices on President Biden’s climate agenda.
“It’s funny that the Democrats are having a hearing focused on the oil and gas industry spreading climate disinformation at the same time Joe Biden and his administration [are] consulting with them on policy and requested their help to address rising gasoline prices,” Comer said.
Republicans also invited as a witness a welder who was laid off from working on the Keystone XL oil pipeline after Biden revoked a key permit for the project — an example, they say, of how Biden’s climate moves have cost American jobs.
3. ExxonMobil will be in the hot seat
We expect Democrats to save some of their sharpest questioning about climate disinformation for ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods.
The top brass at ExxonMobil privately knew about climate change in the late 1970s but publicly denied the scientific consensus for decades, according to 2015 reporting by Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times that spawned the hashtag #ExxonKnew.
More recently, in an explosive secret recording released in June by Greenpeace UK, ExxonMobil lobbyist Keith McCoy admitted that the company has relied on “shadow groups” to fight government efforts to address climate change.
In a statement to The Climate 202, ExxonMobil spokesman Casey Norton said “our public statements about climate change are, and have been, truthful, fact-based, transparent, and consistent with the views of the broader, mainstream scientific community at the time.”
4. Trade groups will also face scrutiny
Lawmakers will also probe the role of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business heavyweight in Washington, in obstructing action on climate change.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has said on the Senate floor that the trade group “would be more appropriately named the Chamber of Carbon” due to its role in lobbying against climate legislation.
While API President Mike Sommers is a familiar face on Capitol Hill, Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark will be testifying before Congress for the first time. Clark took over the trade group in March after Tom Donohue, who led the Chamber for more than two decades, stepped down.
According to an embargoed copy of her testimony seen by The Climate 202, Clark plans to tout the Chamber’s support for “market-based solutions to reduce emissions and support U.S. competitiveness,” including its backing of bipartisan legislation to phase down super-pollutants known as hydrofluorocarbons.
5. Climate litigation could come up
Since 2017, five states and more than a dozen municipalities have sued fossil fuel firms over their contribution to — and alleged deception about — climate change and its catastrophic effects.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit last year that accuses ExxonMobil, API and Koch Industries of systematically deceiving the public about the dangers of burning fossil fuels to protect their profits.
Asked about the parallels between the hearing and his legal challenge, Ellison said in a statement to The Climate 202: “The parallel is as clear as day: deception is their business model.”
On the Hill
Biden to announce a reconciliation deal today
President Biden will announce a framework today on a social spending package that would garner the support of all Democrats, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, The Post's Tyler Pager and Sean Sullivan report.
“The White House plans to detail specific policies it expects to pass Congress after weeks of whittling down Biden’s agenda,” our colleagues write.
Biden will head to the Hill this morning to address House Democrats. He will then deliver remarks from the White House. And later, he will leave on a planned trip to Europe to attend the Group of 20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Details, such as the overall price tag of Democrats' budget reconciliation bill, were still hazy. But Democrats appear close to clinching $500 billion in new funding to address climate change in the deal.
As of Wednesday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) was still working to include a tax credit for hydropower in the reconciliation bill, Politico’s Morning Energy reported.
“Leaving existing, zero-carbon hydropower out of the reconciliation package should be a non-starter for any advocate of clean energy and grid flexibility,” Malcolm Woolf, president and chief executive of the National Hydropower Association, told The Climate 202.
Pressure points
Youth climate activists are on a hunger strike for climate action
The five activists are on the eighth day of a hunger strike outside the White House to demand that Biden and Democrats deliver on bold climate action, our colleague Sarah Kaplan reports. “We’re here to show what it looks like,” said Paul Campion, 24. The fallout from his fast — weakness, pain, potential long-term health problems — is emblematic of the suffering people will endure in a much hotter world, he said. Another activist was taken to the emergency room.
Environmental justice
An environmental group is dropping the name of John Audubon
The Audubon Naturalist Society announced that it would distance itself from its namesake, John James Audubon, the famed ornithologist and naturalist “who was also an enslaver who fought abolitionism and robbed skulls from an American Indian gravesite,” The Post’s Darryl Fears reports.
The D.C.-area group is the first of the 11 original Audubon societies to announce such a name change. The move comes as another major environmental organization, the Sierra Club, has grappled with how to portray its founder, John Muir, a famed conservationist who was also racist.
FEMA says it’s working to address racial disparities in disaster aid
Research shows that White Americans and the communities in which they live often receive more money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency than do people of color. But officials at the agency are still grappling with how to fix the problem, according to a document issued in response to recommendations from a FEMA advisory group, the New York Times’s Christopher Flavelle reports.
The power grid
L.A. wants to be the first big carbon-free U.S. city
Los Angeles is pursuing an ambitious plan to be the first major American city to run entirely on clean energy, but it could be an uphill battle, The Post’s Erica Werner reports. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) earlier this year set a target for the city’s electricity sector to be carbon-free by 2035, which is 10 years earlier than it had originally planned.
But the plan faces opposition from fossil fuel companies and a key union representing workers at the Department of Water and Power. And it could demand lifestyle changes from L.A. residents, who are famously invested in car culture and round-the-clock air conditioning.
Corporate commitments
McKinsey employees are upset over consulting firm’s work with fossil fuel companies
More than 1,100 employees sent an open letter to the top partners of the influential consulting firm urging the company to disclose how much carbon emissions its clients produced. The letter, which was first reported by the New York Times on Thursday, came out last spring. Since then, several authors have resigned from the company.
McKinsey has advised at least 43 of the 100 largest corporate polluters in recent years, including ExxonMobil, BP, Gazprom and Saudi Aramco.
Extreme events
Australia is using controlled burns to fight fires
But as climate change makes fires more frequent and fierce, the prevention efforts often fall short. Climate change has made the work of firefighters harder by lengthening fire seasons and narrowing the window for prescribed fires aimed at hazard reduction, The Post’s Michael E. Miller reports.
Viral
